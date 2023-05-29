Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,315 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NVS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.