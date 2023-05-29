Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 11,455 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,383 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,187. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

