Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 1,175,294 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,294 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,609 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.