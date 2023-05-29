Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 148,767 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 148,767 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up about 2.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 1.34% of Hess worth $585,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

