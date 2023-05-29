Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 8,722 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $147,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. 5,709,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

