Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,397 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $421,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $154.35. 6,845,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,578. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
