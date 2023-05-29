Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Shares of FRT opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

