Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and $210,578.86 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,186 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,509,942.51433924 with 34,250,185.85299793 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97393339 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $355,176.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

