Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.94) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,159.38 ($14.42).
Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($17.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6,880.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,167.59. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,654 ($20.57).
Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
