FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,875.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

FIGS opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.