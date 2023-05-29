Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,231 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,591.13. 465,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,680. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,627.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,374.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

