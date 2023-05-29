Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,736 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $193.10. 2,287,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

