Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,570 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,633,000 after buying an additional 675,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,459,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,358.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 559,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,492. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.