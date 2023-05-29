Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. 606,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

