Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,460. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

