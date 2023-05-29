Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,779 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, New Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. 1,714,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

