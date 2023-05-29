Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of UL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.35. 2,172,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

