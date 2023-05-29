Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,000. Chevron makes up 3.2% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.