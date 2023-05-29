Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IBB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.09. 1,337,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.