Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 130,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

CRM traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.44. 6,933,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

