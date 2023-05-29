First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 45.4% in May

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.39 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCXXF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

