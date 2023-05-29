First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,819. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

