First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,866,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

