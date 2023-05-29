First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

