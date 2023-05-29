FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 562,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,689. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

