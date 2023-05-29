FLEX LNG Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend payment by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 106.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

FLNG stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 69.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 660.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

