FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Lowered by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442,381 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.33% of FMC worth $52,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in FMC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

