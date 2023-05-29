Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $12.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on F. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.35.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.