Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of FORR opened at $29.39 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

