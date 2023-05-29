Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Forrester Research Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of FORR opened at $29.39 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forrester Research (FORR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.