Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

