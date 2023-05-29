Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

