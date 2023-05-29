Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $4.95 on Monday, reaching $385.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

