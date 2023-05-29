Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 67,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 328,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 3,065,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

