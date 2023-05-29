Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $40.86. 1,626,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

