Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,904,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.82. The stock had a trading volume of 444,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.52.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

