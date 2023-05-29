Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes $8.58 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,465,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,183. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.