Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,274,000 after buying an additional 939,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,625. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

