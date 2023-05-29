Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $425.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.