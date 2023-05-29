Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 623 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.88. 9,360,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,290. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $383.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

