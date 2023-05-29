Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up 0.9% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Livent by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 1,726,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

