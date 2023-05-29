Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.80. 2,089,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,579. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.97.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

