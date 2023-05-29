Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 3,501 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,106,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,406,000 after acquiring an additional 688,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

