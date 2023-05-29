FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FutureFuel Trading Down 0.9 %

FF stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $399.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 79,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

