Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Global Dividend Growth Split stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 9.94. 16,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.49. Global Dividend Growth Split has a fifty-two week low of 9.23 and a fifty-two week high of 11.55. The company has a market cap of $131.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

