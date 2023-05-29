GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research firms have commented on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of GPRO opened at $4.11 on Monday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
