Gordon Dickinson Buys 689,294 Shares of Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL) Stock

Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL – Get Rating) insider Gordon Dickinson acquired 689,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$434,255.22 ($289,503.48).
Rubicon Water Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
About Rubicon Water
