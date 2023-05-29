Gordon Dickinson Buys 689,294 Shares of Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL) Stock

Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL – Get Rating) insider Gordon Dickinson acquired 689,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$434,255.22 ($289,503.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Rubicon Water Limited designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains irrigation automation software and hardware in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers network control solutions, such as total channel control, low energy pipeline, site management, and water and energy efficiency solutions; flow, water level, and climate measurement solutions; and operations software solutions.

