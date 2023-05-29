Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on June 15th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,356. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$82.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.84.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.63.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.