Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $559,898.72

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $559,898.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,783.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00327895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00554406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00413473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

