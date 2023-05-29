Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 2.3 %

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $786.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.94 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

