Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Guess’ by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 244.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.